New 4-day show at Lake Union Piers features boats up to 116 feet, live music, and chef and cocktail demos daily
SEATTLE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1978, the Boats Afloat Show has been a fixture on the Lake Union waterfront in Seattle in September. The Northwest Yacht Brokers Association is now making it a twice-a-year event, with the introduction of a new Spring show. The new show cruises into town on Thursday, April 28 at 11 a.m. and sails on through Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler's Cove). Also new are live music acts daily on a dedicated music stage, multiple chef and batch cocktail demos with food and bar service onboard Waterways Cruises' 90-foot Olympic Star which will be moored dockside for the duration of the show. The show features new and used power and sailboats including some gorgeous mega-yachts up to 116 feet.
Selected Attractions and Promotions:
The most expensive boat in the show and 88 feet of pure luxury is the Ocean Alexander 27E. Listed at $8,295,645 she boasts a gourmet galley, floor-to-ceiling salon windows, four staterooms and quarters for up to three crew, a "beach veranda" with a huge hydraulic swim platform, and a Jacuzzi on the top deck.
Those not ready to buy the $8M yacht but who want a taste of the lifestyle can explore chartering as an option. For the first time ever there will be a luxury yacht available for charter at the show. Summertime II comes complete with captain, chief stew and chef and, at 116 feet, is also the biggest boat in the show. Showgoers can tour her and learn about chartering and creating their own dream itinerary for the San Juans or Gulf Islands this summer.
Craft cocktail and food pairing demos daily at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm
Trinity Mack, culinary director of Waterways Cruises, will share tips for easy and effortless onboard entertaining twice daily. Tasty bites she'll be demo-ing include:
- Asiago Crisp with Cherry Smoked Salmon Boursin
- Gorgonzola Chocolate Truffle with Candied Rosemary Almonds
- Shrimp Shooter with Honey Truffle Cocktail Sauce
- Bijou Lemon Bar with Rose Sugar
- Vegetable Crisp with Vegan Caviar
Trinity will be joined by Diageo mixologist Ray Stencel who will be demonstrating creative cocktails designed to pair perfectly with Trinity's inventive food. Learn how to make the perfect:
- Made by the Sea' Manhattan with Talisker 10 year
- Porthole Paloma with Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
- Starboard Margarita with Seedlip Spice 94
Trinity's nibbles, other tasty treats, Ray's cocktails and full bar service will be available for purchase onboard the Olympic Star, moored dockside for the duration of the show and providing panoramic views of the show and the Seattle skyline.
Live Music Daily, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm From indie to country to the award-winning Roosevelt High School jazz band, the show will feature live music twice daily, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm. View the line-up and schedule at:https://www.boatsafloatshow.com/the-show/events/
Show hours: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm (weekdays) and 10:00 am –7:00 pm (Saturday and Sunday).
Admission is $16 for adults and $5 for youth (12-17). No charge for kids 11 and under. An All Access Pass, good for all four days of the show, is $25.
For more information visit: https://www.boatsafloatshow.com
The Boats Afloat Show is owned and produced by the Northwest Yacht Brokers Association and sponsored by Yachting Magazine, Lake Union Piers, Ketel One Vodka, Talisker Whiskey, Seedlip, Greenlake Jewelry Works, Waterworks Events and Cruises, Lakeside Restaurant.
Editor's note: Show photos available at https://www.boatsafloatshow.com/news/images/
