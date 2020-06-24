BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of COVID-19's worldwide impact, schools, office buildings, hospitality venues, and shopping centers are among those adapting to new protocols in an effort to reopen responsibly. Following CDC guidelines to keep employees and visitors healthy and ensuring they can continue working can be a cumbersome task for those managing buildings of any size. A comprehensive guide, Facilities Management Volume 2, is now available to help organizational leaders and facilities managers properly address the issue of indoor air quality in their buildings. Published by Pavilion Business Services, the 144-page book covers everything from improving management of HVAC systems for healthy air quality to energy conservation and cost savings.
"Successful businesses will adapt and innovate to meet their customers' and employees' new behaviors and needs while also instilling confidence," says Facilities Management Volume Two creator Greg Spafford, Managing Director of Pavilion Business Services, who has spent much of his decades-long career managing B2B marketing for large HVAC companies. "Improved indoor air quality, ventilation, and purification are essential to keeping buildings – and those inside them – healthy."
Preparedness for the new normal will provide occupants, visitors, clients, and employees safety in a rapidly changing world. Indoor air quality is not a short-term problem. The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that COVID-19 might be here for good, even if a vaccine is developed. Because experts can't predict if or when this novel coronavirus will dissipate, it's important to improve indoor air quality to reduce virus spread, given that human beings spend 90 percent of their time inside.
Spafford adds, "A company's greatest asset is its workforce. Investing in healthy employees can have a profound impact on the bottom line with fewer sick days and greater productivity. HVAC serves as the lungs of any indoor environment. If it is well designed and maintained, people will be healthier."
Facilities managers are in a position to be superheroes in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It's imperative that they have the latest technology at their disposal to easily manage building health and safety procedures.
The Facilities Management Volume 2 will empower building managers, owners, and developers to:
- design and develop a better functioning workplace
- gain knowledge on HVAC effects
- improve air quality to maximize health and safety
- increase comfort and reduce energy costs
- reduce insurance costs
- avoid legal liabilities
