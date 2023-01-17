Staypineapple Hotels (PRNewsfoto/Pineapple Hospitality)

Pineapple Hospitality transitions all hotel management operations to Staypineapple Hotels Inc., making its once exclusive Staypineapple brand available for licensing and management.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pineapple Hospitality, a Pacific Northwest based real estate holdings company most notably recognized for its ownership and management of the Staypineapple brand of hotels, is announcing the launch of Staypineapple Hotels Inc. as of January 17, 2023. Staypineapple Hotels Inc. will take over the management of all 10 Staypineapple hotels across the United States, as well as open the doors for third-party licensing and property management.

