Carson College of Business (PRNewsfoto/Carson College of Business)

Carson College of Business (PRNewsfoto/Carson College of Business)

 By Washington State University Carson College of Business

32% say they plan to spend less this year—a significant drop since 2021, but on par with the height of the COVID 19 pandemic

PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As inflation becomes the biggest concern, Pacific Northwest shoppers aim to be more fiscally conservative with spending intentions this holiday season, mirroring those at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Washington State University's Carson College of Business.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.