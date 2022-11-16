Honor by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ marks the second consecutive year Influence Mobile named to the list

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that it ranked Number 121 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Influence Mobile grew 1,186 percent during this period and was named to the list for the second consecutive year.

