SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced Puget Sound Business Journal has honored the company on its annual list of 'Washington's Best Workplaces' for the second consecutive year. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees, who cited a high level of trust in leadership along with a fun and collaborative working culture as primary reasons why Influence Mobile is a great place to work. Influence Mobile ranked #6 among companies with less than 50 employees.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Puget Sound Business Journal for the incredible team and culture we've built at Influence Mobile," said Daniel Todd, founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "Helping our employees grow, be happy and thrive continues to be one of our core objectives, and this award helps validate all of the work we've put into fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment."

