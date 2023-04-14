The firm is opening a new space to support regional organizations in navigating the digital new world.

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With the demand for digital transformation and innovation growing in the public sector, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the opening of its latest business unit in Arlington, Virginia. Strategically located in close proximity to key government facilities such as the Pentagon, Capitol Hill, and the Ronald Reagan National Airport, the new office will serve as a regional hub to support IT leaders in a variety of industries. McLean & Company and SoftwareReviews, divisions of the firm that specialize in HR and software marketing research and advisory services, respectively, will also serve organizations from the Arlington location. With direct access for in-person events and meetings, the latest Info-Tech space will facilitate collaboration and engagement with clients in the area, including Washington, DC.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.