The Neuronic Devices being used on clients' head to improve cellular energy and cognitive performance.

The revolutionary device is designed to increase cellular energy and improve cognitive performance. Customers with neurodegenerative conditions and healthy individuals are thrilled with the results.

GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year on the market, Neuronic has helped over 350 customers across 23 countries. Neuronic is a digital phototherapeutics technology company based in Europe and rapidly expanding in the US. The company is affiliated with Apollo Health and Quietmind Foundation, in their shared mission of optimizing brain health and wellness. Research has shown that near-infrared light reduces symptoms in Alzheimer's dementia patients and those suffering from other neurodegenerative conditions.

