INOX Artisans is pleased to announce a new lineup of beautiful and functional artisan-made decorative marble trays and marble kitchen essentials.
SEATTLE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expertly carved from natural marble, the new products include handcrafted marble trays, marble salt cellars, and white and black marble mortar and pestle sets. Shoppers looking for handcrafted marble kitchen accessories will find a large assortment of decorative marble trays and contemporary marble and wood paddle cutting boards in assorted sizes and shapes.
Director Maheshwari points out that with eCommerce channels like INOX flatware, accessibility to handcrafted goods has grown and consumers across the globe are enjoying the convenience of owning unique products, each with distinct handmade qualities. "Our customers appreciate the heirloom quality of our handcrafted stainless steel flatware sets and we're excited to be offering beautifully handcrafted marble kitchen accessories that we trust even the most discerning chefs will enjoy."
About INOX Artisans:
A socially conscious brand, INOX Artisans works with artisan communities in India to offer premium handcrafted stainless steel flatware, assorted barware, marble trays, marble kitchen accessories, and home décor to global customers. Since our inception in 2017, our fair trade business has taken pride in preserving centuries-old handcrafting techniques with the desire to help artisans and create sustainable markets for the future. INOX Artisans is fast-tracking its way to becoming a brand that adds distinction and value to the table. All orders of our handmade products ship from our US & CA warehouses.
Our wholesale program offers bulk order discounts and our affiliate program offers 15% commissions. To find out more about INOX Artisans discount programs and our online selection of unique handcrafted home goods, visit http://www.inoxflatware.com
