 By INRIX
  • Congestion cost the average U.S. driver $869 in time lost, up $305 from last year. Drivers commuting in major metros spent a lot more, led by Chicago ($2,618), Boston ($2,270), and New York City ($1,976).
  • Nationally, higher fuel costs resulted in $129 more being spent at the gas pump by the typical driver to commute. In LA, the average driver spent nearly $350 more for fuel compared to 2021, while commuters in Chicago paid $288 more for gas to commute to work in 2022.
  • Chicago (155 hours), Boston (134 hours), and New York (117 hours) lost the most time to traffic congestion in the U.S. and were all in the top five for most congested cities in the world, alongside London (156 hours) and Paris (138 hours)
  • Across the U.S., traffic delays were still below pre-COVID levels in over 60% of urban areas and weekday vehicle-miles traveled remained -9% below pre-COVID levels
  • Washington, D.C. (23%) saw the largest jump in downtown trips compared to last year, followed by Charlotte (19%), Detroit (18%), New York (17%), and San Diego (17%)

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INRIX, Inc., a world leader in mobility analytics and connected car services, today published the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard that identified and ranked congestion and mobility trends in more than 1,000 cities, across 50 countries. Chicago (155 hours), Boston (134 hours), and New York (117 hours) lost the most time to traffic congestion in the U.S. and were all in the top five for most congested cities in the world, alongside London (156 hours) and Paris (138 hours).

