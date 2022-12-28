Software companies want their product to shine and to 'sell itself' by allowing buyers to effortlessly 'take it for a spin.' Instruqt does exactly that. Instruqt addresses an urgent business need - crucial to achieving exponential growth.

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the only Product Growth Suite in the market, announced it had achieved new milestones in customer acquisition, product adoption, and new platform capabilities. In 2022, Instruqt saw a 350% revenue growth and added 40+ new logos to its portfolio of customers.

