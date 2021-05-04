SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Community Colleges.

Intelligent.com analyzed 286 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 59 making it to the final list for Online Community Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-community-colleges/

2021 Online Community Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alamo Colleges District

Albany Technical College

Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Arkansas Northeastern College

Barton County Community College

Bismarck State College

Bladen Community College

Broward College

Brunswick Community College

Bucks County Community College

Carl Albert State College

Casper College

Cedar Valley College

Central Piedmont Community College

Cerro Coso Community College

Citrus College

Coastal Pines Technical College

Cochise College

Colby Community College

Community College of Aurora

Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Cossatot Community College of the University, Arkansas

Cowley College

Craven Community College

Cuyahoga Community College

Daytona State College

Eastern New Mexico University

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Forsyth Technical Community College

Gaston College

Georgia Southern University

Ivy Tech Community College

Mesa Community College

Mid-Plains Community College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Northcentral Technical College

Northern Virginia Community College

Northwest Florida State College

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Ocean County College

Odessa College

Ozarks Technical Community College

Piedmont Technical College

Pitt Community College

Quincy College

Rowan College, Burlington County

Santa Barbara City College

Sauk Valley Community College

Seminole State College

Shoreline Community College

Sinclair Community College

Southeastern Illinois College

Southern Arkansas University Tech

Tarrant County College

Trident Technical College

Tulsa Community College

Wayne Community College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

