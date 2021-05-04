SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Construction Management Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 139 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list for Online Construction Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-construction-management-degree-programs/
2021 Online Construction Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alfred State College
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Clarkson University
Colorado State University
Colorado State University Global
Colorado State University, Pueblo
Drexel University
Eastern Kentucky University
Everglades University
Florida International University
Indiana State University
Iowa State University
Lansing Community College
Lawrence Technological University
Louisiana State University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
National University
New England Institute Of Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology
NewSchool of Architecture & Design
Northeastern University
Norwich University
Park University
Pittsburg State University
Purdue University
Rowan University
San Joaquin Valley College
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
Southern New Hampshire University
Stevens Institute of Technology
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
The University of Southern Mississippi
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Houston
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Pittsburgh
University of Southern California
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
University of Texas at Arlington
University of Texas at El Paso
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Wentworth Institute of Technology
Western Carolina University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
