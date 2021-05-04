SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Game Design Schools Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 104 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 23 making it to the final list for Online Game Design Schools Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-game-design-degree-programs/
2021 Online Game Design Schools Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Academy of Art University
Baker College
Davenport University
Franklin University
Full Sail University
George Mason University
Kennesaw State University
Laguna College of Art and Design
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Marist College
Miami University
Michigan State University
Middle Georgia State University
Rasmussen University
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Savannah College of Art and Design
Southern Illinois University
Southern New Hampshire University
The University of Silicon Valley
University of Advancing Technology
University of Baltimore
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
