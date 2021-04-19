SEATTLE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 171 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-healthcare-administration-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
A.T. Still University
Azusa Pacific University
Bellevue University
Boston College
Briar Cliff University
Bryan College
California State University, East Bay
California State University, Long Beach
Campbellsville University
Clarkson College
Colorado State University Global
Des Moines University
Drexel University
Excelsior College
Florida Atlantic University
Friends University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Liberty University
Marist College
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Medical University of South Carolina
Midwestern State University
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Mississippi College
Nebraska Methodist College
New England College
Newman University
Oklahoma State University
Oregon Health & Science University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rosalind Franklin University
Russell Sage College
Sacred Heart University
Saint Joseph's University
Simmons University
Southern New Hampshire University
The University of Scranton
Tulane University
University of Arkansas Fort Smith
University of California-San Francisco
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Denver
University of Mary
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Memphis
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Southern California
University of St. Francis
Virginia Commonwealth University
Winston-Salem State University
Youngstown State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.