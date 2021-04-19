SEATTLE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Higher Education Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 195 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 54 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Higher Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-higher-education-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters In Higher Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Abilene Christian University
Angelo State University
Appalachian State University
Bay Path University
Boston University
Capella University
Central Washington University
Columbus State University
Dakota Wesleyan University
Dallas Baptist University
DePaul University
Drexel University
Endicott College
Fort Hays State University
Georgetown University
Georgia Southern University
Grace College
Grand Valley State University
Hofstra University
Louisiana State University
Loyola University Chicago
Marywood University
McKendree University
Messiah College
Michigan State University
Mississippi College
National University
North Park University
Northeastern University
Penn State World Campus
Purdue University Global
Saint Peter's University
Sam Houston State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Stony Brook University, New York
Texas A&M University Commerce
Texas Tech University
Tiffin University
University of Central Florida
University of Houston
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Louisville
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri - Kansas City
University of Missouri-St. Louis
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of New Orleans
University of Rochester
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin–La Crosse
University of Wyoming
Valdosta State University
Walden University
West Virginia University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
