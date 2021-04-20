SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in internet Security Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 37 making it to the final list for Online Masters in internet Security Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-internet-security-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in internet Security Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Bellevue University
Champlain College
Dakota State University
Drexel University
EC-Council University
ECPI University
Excelsior College
Florida Institute of Technology
George Mason University
Iowa State University
Johns Hopkins University
La Salle University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Mercy College
National University
New York University
Norwich University
Penn State World Campus
Robert Morris University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Southern Arkansas University
Southern New Hampshire University
Syracuse University
University of Arizona
University of California, Berkeley
University of Charleston
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Dallas
University of Delaware
University of Detroit Mercy
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Rhode Island
University of San Diego
University of Southern California
Western Governors University
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
