SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Management Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 181 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-management-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University
Arizona State University
Austin Peay State University
Azusa Pacific University
Bay Path University
Bellevue University
Benedictine University
California Baptist University, Online
Campbellsville University
City University of New York
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida Institute of Technology
Granite State College
Greenville University
Harvard University
Hodges University
Hope International University
Indiana Institute of Technology
Indiana University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Messiah College
Michigan State University
Minot State University
Nazareth College
New England College
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New York University
Northeastern University
Penn State World Campus
Pepperdine University
Purdue University Global
Regent University
Rutgers University
Salve Regina University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southwestern College
Stevens Institute of Technology
Strayer University
Texas A&M University Commerce
The University of Alabama
Thomas Edison State University
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado Denver
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of St. Francis
University of Texas at Dallas
Webster University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
