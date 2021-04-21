SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Nutrition Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 138 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 46 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Nutrition Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-nutrition-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Nutrition Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

American College of Healthcare Sciences

American University

Andrews University

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Benedictine University

Bowling Green State University

Canisius College

Central Michigan University

Colorado State University

East Carolina University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Kansas State University

Logan University

Maryland University of Integrative Health

Mississippi State University

New York Institute of Technology

North Carolina State University

North Dakota State University

Northeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Rosalind Franklin University

Russell Sage College

Saybrook University

South Dakota State University

Stony Brook School of Medicine

Stony Brook University, New York

Texas Tech University

Texas Woman's University

The University of Alabama

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

The University of Southern Mississippi

University of Bridgeport

University of Georgia

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of North Dakota

University of North Florida

University of Saint Joseph

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Austin

University of Utah

University of Wisconsin-Madison

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.