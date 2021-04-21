SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Online Teaching Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 196 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 41 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Online Teaching Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-online-teaching-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Online Teaching Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

California State University, East Bay

Campbellsville University

Clemson University

Dallas Baptist University

Drury University

Emporia State University

Fort Hays State University

Iowa State University

Kansas State University

Keiser University

Lamar University

Liberty University

Madonna University

Marshall University

Michigan State University

New Mexico State University

North Carolina State University

Penn State World Campus

Purdue University Global

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama

Thomas Edison State University

University at Albany - State University of New York

University Of Central Missouri

University of Cincinnati

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Memphis

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of North Carolina Wilmington

University Of North Texas

University of Northern Iowa

University of Rochester

University of South Carolina

University of Southern California

University of the People

University of West Alabama

University of Wyoming

Wilkes University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

