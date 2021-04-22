SEATTLE, Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Public Administration Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 139 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 53 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Public Administration Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-public-administration-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Public Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Arkansas State University
Barry University
Brandman University
California State University - Long Beach
California State University - Northridge
California State University - San Bernardino
California State University Dominguez Hills
Centenary University
Clark University
Clemson University
East Carolina University
Eastern Kentucky University
Excelsior College
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
Georgia College & State University
Golden Gate University - San Francisco
Indiana University - Bloomington
Johns Hopkins University
Kent State University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Marist College
National University
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Norwich University
Nova Southeastern University
Old Dominion University
Rutgers University - Newark
Sam Houston State University
San Diego State University
Seton Hall University
Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M University - College Station
The University of Alabama
The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
The University of West Florida
Touro University Worldwide
University of Baltimore
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Delaware
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Miami
University of Missouri-Columbia
University of Montana
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of San Francisco
University of Southern California
Villanova University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
