SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Public Policy Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 190 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 20 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Public Policy Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-public-policy-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Public Policy Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University
American University
Arizona State University
California University of Pennsylvania
Eastern Illinois University
Indiana University Bloomington
Liberty University
New England College
Northwestern University
Norwich University
Oregon State University
Regent University
SUNY Empire State College
Thomas Edison State University
University of Baltimore
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
University of Pittsburgh
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Valdosta State University
Walden University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
