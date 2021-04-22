SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Secondary Education Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 156 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Secondary Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-secondary-education-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Secondary Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American College of Education

Ball State University

Black Hills State University

Brandman University

California State University, Fullerton

California University of Pennsylvania

Chaminade University of Honolulu

Columbus State University

DePaul University

Emporia State University

Georgia Southern University

Grand Canyon University

Kennesaw State University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Mercy College

Mississippi State University

North Carolina State University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Kentucky University

Northwestern State University

Old Dominion University

Regis University

Saint Joseph's University

San Diego State University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Arkansas University

Texas State University

The University of Alabama

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of Arkansas at Monticello

University of Central Missouri

University of Hawaii System

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of Maine

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of New Mexico

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of North Carolina Wilmington

University of North Texas

University of Northern Iowa

University of Saint Francis

University of South Alabama

University of Southern California

University of the Cumberlands

University of West Alabama

Western Kentucky University

William Carey University

Wisconsin Lutheran College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

