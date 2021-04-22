SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Social Work.
Intelligent.com analyzed Arizona State University schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 48 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Social Work. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-social-work/
2021 Online Masters In Social Work featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Baylor University
Boise State University
Boston University
Brescia University
Bryn Mawr College
California State University, Northridge
California State University, San Bernardino
Campbellsville University
Case Western Reserve University
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Edinboro University
Florida State University
Fordham University
Indiana University
Louisiana State University
Michigan State University
Ohio State University
Portland State University
Rutgers University
San Jose State University
Simmons University
Temple University
Texas State University
The University of Alabama
Tulane University
University at Buffalo
University of Arkansas
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Florida
University of Denver
University of Houston
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Kansas
University of Louisville
University of Maryland, Baltimore
University of Montana
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Dakota
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Texas at Arlington
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Virginia Commonwealth University
West Chester University
Widener University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
