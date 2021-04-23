SEATTLE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Special Education Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 143 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Special Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-special-education-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Special Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Appalachian State University
Arkansas State University-Main Campus
Ball State University
Bemidji State University
Brandman University
Campbellsville University
Columbus State University
Eastern University
Emporia State University
Endicott College
Fitchburg State University
Fort Hays State University
George Mason University
Georgia College and State University
Hofstra University
Indiana University-Bloomington
Jacksonville State University
James Madison University
Kennesaw State University
Liberty University
Michigan State University
Mississippi College
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
Nova Southeastern University
Purdue College of Technology
Saint Joseph's University
Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
Southern Arkansas University Magnolia
Stephen F Austin State University
Texas A & M University-College Station
Texas Tech University
The University of Alabama
The University of Texas at Tyler
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Florida
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Kansas
University of Missouri-Columbia
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of North Dakota
University of Northern Colorado
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
University of San Diego
University of South Florida
University of St. Thomas
University of West Alabama
University of Wyoming
Washington State University
Webster University
West Chester University of Pennsylvania
West Virginia University
Western Governors University
Xavier University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
