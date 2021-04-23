SEATTLE, Apr. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Sports Management Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 137 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 54 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Sports Management Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-sports-management-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Sports Management Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
American University
Arkansas State University
Baker University
Belhaven University
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Canisius College
Coker University
Concordia University - Chicago
Concordia University - Irvine
Concordia University - Saint Paul
DePaul University
Drexel University
Eastern New Mexico University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Florida Atlantic University
Fort Hays State University
Fresno Pacific University
Georgetown University
Georgia Southern University
Gonzaga University
Houston Baptist University
Jacksonville State University
Lasell College
Liberty University
Midwestern State University
Mississippi College
Missouri Baptist University
Missouri State University
Morehead State University
New England College
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Southern Connecticut State University
Southern New Hampshire University
State University of New York College at Cortland
Texas A&M University - College Station
Texas Woman's University
The University of Texas at Austin
Troy University
United States Sports Academy
University of Florida
University of Massachusetts - Amherst
University of Northern Colorado
University of South Alabama
University of Southern Mississippi
Virginia Commonwealth University
Washington State University
Wayne State College
Wayne State University
Western Carolina University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
