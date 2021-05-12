SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Sports Medicine Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 132 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 23 making it to the final list for Online Masters In Sports Medicine Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-sports-medicine-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters In Sports Medicine Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Ashland University
Augusta University
Concordia University, St. Paul
Fresno Pacific University
George Washington University
Georgia Southern University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Liberty University
Logan University
Southern Arkansas University
Southern Utah University
Sul Ross State University
Texas A&M University Commerce
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
United States Sports Academy
University of Hawaii System
University Of Northern Colorado
University of Texas at El Paso
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Texas Permian Basin
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
University of the Southwest
University of Western States
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
