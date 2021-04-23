SEATTLE, Apr. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA Finance Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 189 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 51 making it to the final list for Online MBA Finance Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-finance-degree-programs/

2021 Online MBA Finance Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Azusa Pacific University

Babson College

Brandman University

California Lutheran University

California State University-Dominguez Hills

Carnegie Mellon University

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Colorado State University

Dallas Baptist University

East Carolina University

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Golden Gate University - San Francisco

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Wales University

Lehigh University

Lindenwood University

Marist College

Mercer University

Mississippi College

Missouri State University - Springfield

New Jersey Institute of Technology

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Pepperdine University

Regis University

Saint Joseph's University

Samford University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Syracuse University

Temple University

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Touro University Worldwide

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Cincinnati

University of Dallas

University of Delaware

University of Houston - Clear Lake

University of Kansas

University of Maryland

University of Miami

University of Nebraska

University of North Texas

University of Saint Mary

University of St. Francis

Villanova University

Washington State University

Webster University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

