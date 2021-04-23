SEATTLE, Apr. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA Finance Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 189 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 51 making it to the final list for Online MBA Finance Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-finance-degree-programs/
2021 Online MBA Finance Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Azusa Pacific University
Babson College
Brandman University
California Lutheran University
California State University-Dominguez Hills
Carnegie Mellon University
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Colorado State University
Dallas Baptist University
East Carolina University
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Golden Gate University - San Francisco
Johns Hopkins University
Johnson & Wales University
Lehigh University
Lindenwood University
Marist College
Mercer University
Mississippi College
Missouri State University - Springfield
New Jersey Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Nova Southeastern University
Pepperdine University
Regis University
Saint Joseph's University
Samford University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Syracuse University
Temple University
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Touro University Worldwide
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Cincinnati
University of Dallas
University of Delaware
University of Houston - Clear Lake
University of Kansas
University of Maryland
University of Miami
University of Nebraska
University of North Texas
University of Saint Mary
University of St. Francis
Villanova University
Washington State University
Webster University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
