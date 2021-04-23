SEATTLE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 39 making it to the final list for Online MBA in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-entrepreneurship-degree-programs/

2021 Online MBA in Entrepreneurship Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Military University

Ashland University

Azusa Pacific University

Babson College

Ball State University

Bellevue University

Benedictine University

Brandman University

California Lutheran University

Carnegie Mellon University

City University of Seattle

Concordia University, Chicago

Drexel University

Eastern Michigan University

Endicott College

Fayetteville State University

Independence University

Louisiana State University Shreveport

Messiah College

Missouri State University

National Louis University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Penn State World Campus

Regent University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Strayer University

Syracuse University

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Dakota

University of Texas at Dallas

University of West Florida

William Woods University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

