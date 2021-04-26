SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA in international Business Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 172 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 57 making it to the final list for Online MBA in international Business Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-international-business-degree-programs/

2021 Online MBA in international Business Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Arizona State University

Ashford University

Azusa Pacific University

Babson College

Benedictine University

Brandman University

California Lutheran University

California State University Dominguez Hills

Campbellsville University

Cleary University

Dallas Baptist University

East Carolina University

Fayetteville State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Golden Gate University

John Brown University

Kettering University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Lynn University

Missouri State University

Northcentral University

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Saint Joseph's University

Southern New Hampshire University

Suffolk University

SUNY Empire State College

Tennessee Technological University

Texas A&M International University

The University of Scranton

Tiffin University

University of Central Arkansas

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Colorado Denver

University of Dallas

University of Delaware

University of Florida

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Houston-Victoria

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Michigan-Dearborn

University of Nebraska

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of North Alabama

University of North Carolina Wilmington

University of South Florida St. Petersburg

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Washington State University

Wayne State University

Webster University

Wright State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.