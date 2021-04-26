SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA No GMAT Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 171 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online MBA No GMAT Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-no-gmat-degree-programs/
2021 Online MBA No GMAT Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Amberton University
American University
Auburn University
Babson College
Baylor University
Bellevue University
California State University, San Bernardino
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Colorado State University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Fitchburg State University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Frostburg State University
George Mason University
Grand Canyon University
Grantham University
Howard University
Kettering University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Lincoln Memorial University
Louisiana State University
Maharishi University of Management
McKendree University
Northcentral University
Northeastern University
Norwich University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Prairie View A&M University
Queens University of Charlotte
Quinnipiac University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Sam Houston State University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Suffolk University
Texas A&M University Commerce
The University of Scranton
Thomas Edison State University
Touro University Worldwide
University of Dallas
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of La Verne
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University Of Saint Mary
University of Texas at Dallas
University of West Florida
Walsh College
Webster University
West Texas A&M University
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
