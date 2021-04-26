SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 116 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 52 making it to the final list for Online MBA Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-programs/
2021 Online MBA Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Bemidji State University
California Baptist University
Cedarville University
Cleveland State University
Columbus State University
Concordia University Wisconsin
Eastern Illinois University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Fort Hays State University
Friends University
Frostburg State University
Georgia College & State University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Greenville University
Henderson State University
Indiana University
Jacksonville State University
John Brown University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Louisiana State University Shreveport
Mississippi College
Missouri State University
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Murray State University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
Oral Roberts University
Portland State University
Prairie View A&M University
Robert Morris University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Southern Illinois University
Stetson University
Strayer University
Union University
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Dallas
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of New Hampshire
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of South Florida St. Petersburg
University of Tennessee at Martin
University of Wyoming
Walsh University
West Chester University
West Texas A&M University
Western Kentucky University
West Virginia University
Youngstown State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
