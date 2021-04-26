SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Military Friendly Colleges.
Intelligent.com analyzed 224 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 63 making it to the final list for Online Military Friendly Colleges. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-military-friendly-colleges/
2021 Online Military Friendly Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Abraham Lincoln University
American College of Healthcare Sciences
American Military University
American University
Amridge University
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Austin Peay State University
Azusa Pacific University
Ball State University
Bellevue University
Bowling Green State University
California State University, San Bernardino
Colorado State University Global
Columbia College
Columbia Southern University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
East Carolina University
Eastern Kentucky University
ECPI University
Edgecombe Community College
Fairmont State University
Georgia Southern University
Grambling State University
Lamar University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Louisiana State University
Lubbock Christian University
Mississippi State University
Murray State University
New England College
New Mexico State University
Northern Arizona University
Old Dominion University
Park University
Regent University
Salem State University
Southern Illinois University
Trident University International
Troy University
Tunxis Community College
University of Alaska
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Arizona
University of Bridgeport
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Denver
University of Kansas
University of La Verne
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Montana
University of Nebraska
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of North Dakota
University of North Georgia
University of South Florida
University of the Incarnate Word
University of Toledo
Utah State University
Villanova University
Western Kentucky University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
