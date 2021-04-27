SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Project Management Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 104 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 63 making it to the final list for Online Project Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-project-management-degree-programs/
2021 Online Project Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Intercontinental University
American University
Ashford University
Ashland University
Bellevue University
Boston University
Brandeis University
Brandman University
Brenau University
Capella University
Charleston Southern University
Charter Oak State College
City University of Seattle
Colorado Christian University
Colorado State University
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Columbia Southern University
Davenport University
DeSales University
Drexel University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Ferris State University
Florida Institute of Technology
George Fox University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Golden Gate University
Granite State College
Herzing University
Lasell College
Liberty University
Linfield College
Louisiana State University Shreveport
Maryville University
Mississippi State University
Missouri State University
National University
New England College
Northeastern University
Penn State World Campus
Post University
Purdue University
Saint Leo University
Saint Louis University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Sam Houston State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Stevens Institute of Technology
The College of St. Scholastica
University of Denver
University of Kansas
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Mary
University of Maryland
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Michigan-Dearborn
University of Phoenix
University of Southern California
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Walden University
Wentworth Institute of Technology
Western Carolina University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
