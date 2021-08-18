SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best data analysis bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
With a data analysis bootcamp, students can quickly learn the skills needed to land a high-paying job in the modern economy. Graduates from the top courses on the list have landed jobs at big-name companies, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.
"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs and information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
