SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the best online courses and classes of 2021. The guide features massive online open courses (MOOCs) which are accessible to unlimited participants via the web. Researchers also considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top classes.
The top 10 programs on the list offer flexible schedules with minimal or no formal prerequisites. The research also examined courses that are popular on their respective platforms and can be completed in several weeks to a month. Experts at Intelligent.com ranked each course based on the most relevant benefits for distance learners.
"Online courses with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide includes the best course providers with additional information about enrollment and subject areas."
The top three courses on the list are Codecademy, Coursera, and DataCamp. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about quality educational experiences and the most trusted solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best online courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/.
10 Best Online Courses and Classes of 2021
Codecademy — Most Interactive
Coursera — Best Academic Outcomes
DataCamp — Best for Teams
edX — Most Interdisciplinary
FutureLearn — Best for Hobbyists
Khan Academy — Best for All Ages
LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda) — Best for Professional Outcomes
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
