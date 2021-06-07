SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) prep courses of 2021. The research highlights 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexible formats and scheduling as well as personalized instruction.
The top-rated solutions have the capacity to offer multiple delivery formats to meet the needs of students with work-life commitments and different learning styles. Experts at Intelligent.com selected courses with on-demand, live online, and in-person sessions. The study also evaluated classes that offer personalized options, such as one-on-one tutoring or customized lesson plans that focus on strengthening specific skillsets.
"The TEAS test is a standard requirement for entering nursing school or other healthcare-related college programs," says Jase Beard. "Our detailed guide can help students narrow their search for the best test prep courses and get more information about cost, deadlines, and special accommodations."
The top three courses on the list are Kaplan, Mometrix University, and Pocket Prep. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about nursing school entry exams and the most trusted study solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best TEAS courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-teas-prep-courses-and-classes/.
10 Best TEAS Courses and Classes of 2021
Kaplan — Top Pick
Mometrix University — Best Instructional Videos
Pocket Prep — Most Affordable
Study.com — Best Free Trial
BoostPrep — Best Product Offerings
Achieve — Best-In-Person Experience
Nurse Hub — Best Free Practice Exams
ATI — Best for Students with Learning Disabilities
Nursing.com — Biggest Practice Exam Library
ExamEdge — Best for Busy Schedules
