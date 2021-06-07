SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the best TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) prep courses of 2021. The study highlights 10 top-ranking programs across the nation based on flexible schedules, adaptable formats, and personalization.
Each program on the list offers options for a variety of study tools for different learning styles, including self-paced e-courses, live virtual classes, or a combination of different formats. Students also have access to personalized instruction with private tutoring and online courses with instructor support/feedback.
"Non-native English speakers can increase their chances of getting accepted into a top university by scoring high on the TOEFL," says Jase Beard. "Our guide is a valuable resource for students that need study solutions with personalized instruction and flexible scheduling."
The top three courses on the list are Magoosh, Udemy, and ETSx. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about college preparedness and the most trusted study solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best TOEFL courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-toefl-prep-courses-and-classes/.
10 Best TOEFL Courses and Classes of 2021
Magoosh — Top Pick
Udemy — Best Instructor
ETSx — Most Affordable
TestDEN — Best Free Trial
English Success Academy — Best Product Offerings
The Princeton Review — Best In-Person Experience
Kaplan — Best Online Course
ETS TOEFL — Best Variety of Learning Formats
BestMyTest — Biggest Practice Exam Library
E2 Language Test Prep — Best for Busy Schedules
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
