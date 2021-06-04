SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the best MAT (Miller Analogies Test) prep courses of 2021. The study highlights 6 incomparable programs across the nation based on flexibility, adaptability, and personalization.
The top courses offer options for both in-person and online classes as well as a variety of formats, including video lectures, live discussions, audio recordings, and workbooks. All courses on the list cater to different learning styles by providing tailored content or using intelligent quiz designs to identify areas for improvement. These learning modules can also change questions to focus on specific areas or topics that students struggle with the most.
"Some students entering graduate school might prefer to take the MAT, if given the option, because it's a much shorter test than the GRE," says Jase Beard. "Our online guide can help students identify the right MAT courses and classes to match their learning styles and needs."
The top three courses on the list are Union Prep, Pearson, and MyGuru. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about graduate school preparedness and the most trusted study solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best MAT courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-mat-prep-courses-and-classes/.
6 Best MAT Courses and Classes of 2021
Union Test Prep — Top Pick
Pearson — Best Free Resources
MyGuru — Most Affordable
Parliament Tutors — Best One-on-One Experience
Mometrix University — Best Study Guide
Varsity Tutors — Most Personalized Experience
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
