SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best ACCUPLACER prep courses of 2021. The research features 9 leading programs across the nation based on flexible delivery formats, access options, and personalized instruction.
The top programs provide customized learning modules to help students improve areas of weakness. Experts at Intelligent.com recommend study solutions that cater to different learning styles. The research also examined courses that offer multiple scheduling options for students as well as in-person tutoring or on-demand online instruction.
"Thousands of institutions use the ACCUPLACER exam as a part of the enrollment process to place students in appropriate college-level courses," says Jase Beard. "Our guide includes the best programs and tips about advantages and disadvantages."
The top three courses on the list are TestPrep-Online, CollegeBoard, and Mometrix University. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about college preparedness planning and the most trusted solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best ACCUPLACER courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-accuplacer-prep-courses-and-classes/.
9 Best ACCUPLACER Courses and Classes of 2021
TestPrep-Online — Top Pick
CollegeBoard — Most Affordable
Mometrix University — Best Free Resources
UGOprep — Best Product Offerings
StudyPug — Best Variety of Learning Formats
Test-Guide — Best Free Practice Exams
That Tutor Guide — Best Math Program
Union Test Prep — Biggest Practice Exam Library
Tablet Class — Best For Busy Schedules
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
