SEATTLE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its latest survey report about how the pandemic influenced incoming college freshmen and their choice of major. Research experts surveyed 1,250 American high school seniors, aged 17-19 years old, who plan to attend a higher education institution in the fall.
According to the study, 42% of incoming first-year students say the pandemic influenced their expected majors or lack thereof. Additional factors that influenced their decision-making include interest in the field, future job opportunities, and earning potential. Fifty-five percent of students said they chose an anticipated major based on interest and more than 50% cited potential employment opportunities. One-third of students entering college also selected their major because they wanted to have a positive impact on society.
Survey results indicate that students influenced by the pandemic also show more interest in public administration, social services, and area, ethnic, cultural, gender, and group studies. College entrants who say the pandemic did not influence their major are more likely to pursue STEM fields or enroll as undecided.
Intelligent.com commissioned this survey, which was conducted via the online platform Pollfish on June 2, 2021. Respondents included 1,250 high school students aged 17-19 years old who will attend college during the fall semester. The organization conducted the study to increase awareness about the possible long-term effects of the pandemic on higher learning and the American workforce. To access the recent report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/after-pandemic-recent-events-incoming-college-freshmen-pursuing-new-areas-of-study/
