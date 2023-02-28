Many students now use TikTok as an educational tool and prefer this social media application over popular search engines such as Google
SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines the prevalence of college students utilizing TikTok for academic purposes. The report also shares insight into the perceived educational value of TIkTok. The research generated feedback from 1,000 current 4-year college students in the United States.
According to survey findings, 51 percent of college students use TikTok for help with their academic work. Among this group, one-third say they used the social media application for help with 50 percent or more of their homework assignments. Furthermore, college TikTok users report using TikTok for homework help for different academic subjects. Forty-four percent say they used the platform for help with math, 41 percent say English, and 39 percent say art. Additionally, 34 percent of the total sample say they used TikTok to help write their college application essays.
Survey results also indicate that 58 percent of college TikTok users 'somewhat' or 'much' prefer using TikTok over other search engines for help on their schoolwork. Likewise, 53 percent of college TikTok users say they learn 'somewhat' or 'much' more on TikTok compared to their college courses. Eighty-two percent even say they believe that information from TikTok is 'somewhat' or 'very' trustworthy.
This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online via the survey platform Pollfish from January 18 to 19, 2023. Overall, 1,000 current 4-year college students in the United States were surveyed. All participants had to pass through demographic filters to ensure they were currently a student and between the ages of 18 and 25. Participants were also screened to include only current 4-year college students. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/half-of-college-students-use-tiktok-for-homework-help/.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.