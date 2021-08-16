SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report to evaluate the student loan crisis and consensus around debt forgiveness. Research experts surveyed 1,250 Americans aged 18 and older from diverse educational backgrounds.
According to the study, 1 in 10 people, who left college 20 years ago, are still paying off their debt, and 42% of people who took out student loans more than 20 years ago still carry college debt. In fact, 43% of borrowers in that group still owe between $10,000 and $49,999.
Forty-nine percent of Americans say they are in favor of federal student loan forgiveness, and more than 60% believe it will stimulate the economy. In contrast, 19% of respondents oppose student debt cancellation. The most common reasons among people who do not support loan forgiveness are that it encourages a lack of accountability and it's unfair to those who've already paid off their loans.
The study also indicates that high-income earners are more likely to support student loan forgiveness than those who earn less. Fifty-eight percent of people who earn over $100,000 annually say they are in favor of student debt cancellation, compared to 52% of middle-income earners with a salary of $50,000 to $99,999. Interestingly, only 40% of low-income earners support college loan forgiveness.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
