SEATTLE, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a new survey report that examines attitudes toward Russia's military invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. government's response to the conflict. Research experts analyzed feedback from 1,250 American college students ages 18 and older.
The study indicates that 35 percent of students believe the United States should ban foreign exchange students from Russia. Most students support a ban because they think more sanctions against Russia could possibly bring an end to the war. Some respondents also believe that Russian students might be spies, while others say they do not deserve an American education. In contrast, 44 percent of students think the U.S. should not ban Russian students, while 21 percent are unsure or have no opinion.
According to the report, 45 percent of students support Ukraine, and 15 percent agree with Russia's attempt to take control of the country. Conversely, 17 percent of respondents say they support both sides equally, and 23 percent are indecisive or have no opinion on the matter. Democrats are also more likely to support Ukraine by 68 percent. In comparison, 40 percent of Republicans say they support Ukraine, while only 25 percent of third-party members are on Ukraine's side.
Survey data shows that 50 percent of respondents do not agree with the U.S. government's response to the conflict. Twenty-eight percent of respondents want the U.S. to provide more aid to Ukraine, and 22 percent of students say America should be less involved in the conflict. Oppositely, 29 percent of students approve of the government's response, while 21 percent say they don't have an opinion.
