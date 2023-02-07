In order to attract more job applicants, many companies no longer require a bachelor's degree for certain entry-, mid- and senior-level roles

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines the continued practice of eliminating degree requirements on job postings and the rationale behind it. The report also explores the value of experience versus education when evaluating candidates. Researchers collected feedback from 1,000 hiring managers across the United States.

