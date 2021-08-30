SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published findings from a new survey that examines attitudes toward vaccine requirements at colleges and universities. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 American college students.
The study indicates that 20% of students who oppose a vaccine mandate will transfer to another school. Thirty-one percent say they will only enroll in virtual classes, and 15% say they will claim a religious or medical exemption. The main reason cited among students who are against mandatory vaccination is that it's a violation of individual freedom.
Conversely, 70% of students surveyed say colleges should require vaccines for in-person attendance. Thirty percent of students support mandatory vaccination without any exemptions, while 27% believe institutions should approve medical exemptions. Thirteen percent of respondents support both medical and religious exemptions.
Survey data shows that 1 in 4 students oppose vaccine mandates because they don't believe it's safe or effective. Eleven percent of respondents believe young people do not get seriously ill or die from the virus, and 10% say they can not afford it. Students also cited other COVID-19 misinformation, including the vaccine is made of fetal tissue from aborted babies and contains a microchip tracking device.
Intelligent.com created and paid for this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. On May 15, 2021, the survey was distributed to current college students and included questions about their COVID-19 vaccine status and their views on school policies mandating students be vaccinated to attend in-person classes. To access the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-5-college-students-opposed-to-covid-vaccination-will-transfer-if-mandated/
