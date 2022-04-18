Dissatisfied grads who say college was not worth it are more likely to have student loan debt or do not have a job related to their area of study
SEATTLE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines graduate satisfaction. The study highlights opinions on the advantages and disadvantages of attending college. Research experts surveyed 1,250 American college graduates ages 25 and older.
Survey results indicate that most graduates are satisfied with the return on investment for college tuition. Thirty-nine percent of college grads say they strongly agree, and 41 percent say they agree that paying for college was worth it. In contrast, 20 percent of respondents do not believe that attending college was worth it. Among dissatisfied grads, 42 percent believe that college is a poor investment.
According to the report, financial concerns and career success are dominant factors influencing graduates' satisfaction with their degree programs. Forty-three percent of respondents with unfavorable views about college are still repaying student loans. Only 32 percent of graduates who say attending college was beneficial hold student loan debt. Similarly, 41 percent of respondents, who believe college is valuable, have been working in roles related to their degrees since graduation. Dissatisfied grads account for just 27 percent of respondents with jobs related to their degrees.
The study also shows that many graduates would opt for a different major regardless of how they feel about their overall college experience. Twenty-nine percent of respondents who believe college was not worth it would choose a different major. Comparatively, 33 percent of grads who value their college experience say they would select another degree program. Twenty-three percent of respondents from that group also say they would attend a less expensive school.
Intelligent.com commissioned this survey which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. The survey was conducted from March 25 to March 26, 2022 and included 1,250 American adults ages 25 and older who had a college degree. All data found within this report derives from the survey, and appropriate respondents were found via Pollfish's screening tools. Each respondent was required to have a minimum education level of a bachelor's degree to qualify for the study. To access the complete report, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/amid-rising-costs-80-of-grads-say-college-was-worth-every-penny/.
