The popular community-driven engineering leadership conference returns on April 7th
SEATTLE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERACT, the community-driven conference for engineering leaders, is back for its second year. Featuring more than 50% female and minority speakers, INTERACT, hosted by LinearB, highlights some of the biggest names in engineering leadership, with speakers from Netflix, Slack, Stack Overflow, American Express, and more on April 7, 2022.
INTERACT's free half-day virtual conference will host more than 1,500 engineering leaders from 75 different countries, features prominent influencers in software engineering, and has committed to accessibility measures including live captioning.
"There's so much value packed into this conference with so many incredible speakers, you do not want to miss it," said Tiffany Janzen, a.k.a. TiffinTech, in a recent YouTube video shared to over 500,000 developers who follow her across platforms. Masha Zvereva, founder of Stereotype Breakers, echoed Tiff's sentiment in a recent post on Instagram, "Do you want to become a CTO? Sign up for INTERACT."
It's not just tech influencers who've taken notice - "The secret sauce of INTERACT, from my perspective, was just the people around it, both the organizers and participants," said Nimrod Kramer, Co-Founder of Daily.Dev. "The members have done a great job in curating really interesting talks and speakers."
Featured sessions include the CTO of Drata, one of the fastest companies ever to reach unicorn status, sharing two of his biggest "screw-ups" as an engineering leader and some of tech's upcoming rockstars like American Express VP of Technology Sarvenaz Myslicki, for a live taping of the Dev Interrupted podcast which garners 2000+ downloads a week and boasts a Discord community of 2100+ engineering leaders.
Co-Founder & CEO of LinearB, Ori Keren has worked to make sure INTERACT is a force for inclusion and diversity in the industry. "I wish I had a community of progressive engineering leaders I could've tapped into when I was a VP of Engineering. I'm proud INTERACT is giving a voice to the new faces of engineering leadership worldwide."
To register for INTERACT, visit devinterrupted.com/interact
Speakers include:
- Sarvenaz Myslicki, VP of Technology at American Express
- Dana Lawson, SVP of Engineering at Netlify
- Milena Talavera, VP of Engineering at Slack
- Katie Wilde, VP of Engineering at Ambassador Labs
- Kathryn Koehler, Dir. of Productivity Engineering at Netflix
- Luca Rossi Rossi, Founder of Refactoring
- Truong-An Thai, VP of Engineering at FloSports
- Ben Matthews, Director of Engineering at Stack Overflow
- Alwar Pillai, CEO of Fable
- Shankar Ramaswamy, Head of Engineering at DataStax
- Jennie MacDougall, Director of Engineering at Reprise
- Patrick Jean, CTO at OutSystems
- Daniel Marashlian, CTO & Co-Founder at Drata
- Tiffany Janzen (Tiff in Tech), Sr. Software Dev & Tech Consultant at IBM
- Masha Zvereva, Founder of Stereotype Breakers
- Dan Lines, COO at LinearB
- Ori Keren, CEO at LinearB
About Dev Interrupted
Dev Interrupted is the premiere community for software engineering leadership and continuous improvement with a podcast that gets 2,000+ downloads a week, a Discord Community of 2,100+ engineering leaders, monthly events, articles, videos, and more.
About LinearB
Metrics alone don't improve dev teams. LinearB is a developer-first platform that correlates data across Git, project release, and incident management tools to deliver workflow visibility. Our data-driven approach to engineering helps every level of the organization make well-informed decisions. Use LinearB to increase data integrity, reduce cycle time, and improve planning accuracy to ensure on-time value delivery.
Media Contact
Jayme Stocker
206-962-7159
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interact-the-most-progressive-diverse-conference-for-engineering-leaders-301512240.html
SOURCE LinearB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.