Acquisition Streamlines Ability to Deliver Remarkable Client Experiences
SOMERVILLE, N.J. and WASHINGTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated interior solutions firm dancker announced today that it has acquired the assets of Arbee, a Steelcase furniture dealer with offices in Piscataway, NJ and Gaithersburg, MD, and a logistical facility in Beltsville, MD. The acquisition makes dancker the largest Steelcase dealer in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic, further increasing its ability to serve clients in both regions.
"The acquisition of the talented team at Arbee will enable dancker to more fully support our clients and partners in solving their most challenging problems as they navigate the shift to hybrid work," says Steven Lang, dancker President & CEO. "Both organizations strongly believe that our people are our greatest assets. As a result, we are aligned in a holistic approach to deliver innovative solutions and remarkable customer experiences. We look forward to continuing to work with our clients, expanding our existing relationships in the commercial real estate and design community to co-create destinations where people can do their best work."
Established in 1938, Arbee is a third-generation family-owned business. Arbee has specialized in the optimization of space and human performance through the thoughtful integration of furniture, technology, and architectural products and services. With distinct capabilities that balance each other and a shared sense of purpose, the unified Arbee-dancker team is looking forward to creating a new chapter as an interiors integrator founded on a spirit of innovation and a commitment to client satisfaction.
Arbee will begin doing business as dancker immediately and will continue to provide the same products and exceptional services for which the company has become known. Arbee's employees will join dancker's team which spans the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. An integration team is in place to assist with the transition to ensure continuity in business practices and assimilation of company culture.
"On behalf of myself and Arbee's leadership team, we are excited to join an organization that also has a long, proud history and outstanding reputation. We are grateful for the customers who've entrusted us with their business and believe that together we are even better positioned to serve you as we navigate the challenges of this post-COVID era," says Nancy Berkowitz, Owner & CEO of Arbee.
At nearly 200 years old, dancker creates effective and flexible environments for organizations that include several Fortune 100 companies. dancker is a Steelcase Premier Partner and also maintains partnerships with more than 300 manufacturers in the furniture, architectural products, and audiovisual industries, including partners like DIRTT, Crestron, and Microsoft.
Steelcase is the leading manufacturer of furniture for offices, hospitals, and classrooms. Steelcase furniture is inspired by innovative research in workspace design.
"Both dancker and Arbee have been outstanding Steelcase dealer partners for decades. By joining forces, their capabilities and effectiveness will become even stronger for the benefit of their clients in New Jersey and the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia market," says Eddy Schmitt, Steelcase Senior Vice President, Americas.
Schmitt continues, "Our dealer partners are an integral part of the Steelcase experience. Together, we provide our clients with industry-leading expertise and services. Having the most trusted and proven dealer network in the industry does not happen by chance. At Steelcase, we continuously strive to make our dealer network the best it can be."
dancker's acquisition of Arbee follows the acquisitions of U.S. Business Interiors (USBI), formerly based in Capitol Heights, MD, and Baltimore-based Hyperspace, which helped to significantly expand the company's presence in the Washington-Baltimore market.
About dancker
Founded in 1829, dancker is one of the country's oldest privately held companies. dancker integrates architectural, furniture, technology, and logistics solutions as a one-source provider to corporate, education, and healthcare facilities. A leading interior solutions firm, dancker works with its clients to create spaces that maximize the flow between people and ideas to unleash creative, productive, human potential.
The core of dancker's culture is to inspire creativity, promote productivity, and improve engagement for both clients and employees. dancker operates from Experience Centers and logistics facilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, supporting clients locally and across North America.
For more information, visit http://www.dancker.com, email info@dancker.com or call us at (908) 231-1600.
