 By International Stability Operations Association

Attendees Will Receive Updates on Stability and Contingency Operations in Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) will hold its first conference exclusively focused on Ukraine-related stability operations on September 13-15, 2022, in Warsaw, Poland. The conference, titled Ukraine and the Changing Landscape of Europe, will update attendees on the current situation in and around Ukraine, identify potential contracting opportunities and public-private partnerships, and provide opportunities for attendees to make government contracting business connections. Representatives of the U.S. Departments of Defense and State, USAID, EU, NATO, EBRD, businesses, NGOs, and other contracting authorities will attend.

